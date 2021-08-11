Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. United Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 567,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.05. 55,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The stock has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

