Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.24.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $150.97. 256,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

