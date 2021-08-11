Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $57.23 million and $12.63 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.66 or 0.06993947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00131179 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,253,508 coins and its circulating supply is 77,532,476 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.