Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $150.93 million and $8.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00036890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00303802 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,031.59 or 0.02260455 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,498,971 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.