Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.62. Waterdrop shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

