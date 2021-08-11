Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 3.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $296.90 and last traded at $296.04. Approximately 8,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,691,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.21.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.32.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,168,000 after buying an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.