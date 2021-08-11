WaykiChain (WICC) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

