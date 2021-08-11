Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan Acquires 2,047 Shares

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ WSTG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.83. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
