WazirX Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $460.33 million and $75.48 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00156270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.26 or 0.99786176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00860996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

