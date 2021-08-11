WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.56

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.56 ($6.54) and last traded at €5.56 ($6.54), with a volume of 11104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.54 ($6.52).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.62 million and a P/E ratio of 42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.97.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

