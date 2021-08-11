Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 5.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,403. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21.

