Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.90. 192,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $445.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.