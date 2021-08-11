Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,091 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

