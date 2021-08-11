Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $12.28 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 13,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,475. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

