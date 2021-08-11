Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $1.97 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after buying an additional 261,607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,265 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

