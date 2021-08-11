Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,149 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 181,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,963. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

