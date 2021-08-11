Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.02. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

