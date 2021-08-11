Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 2,710 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 2.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 31,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

