Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases Shares of 18,282 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.09. 57,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

