Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases Shares of 20,487 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,244,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 73,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. 5,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,577. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $122.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91.

