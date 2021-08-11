Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 4.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 263.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $354.60. 326,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,773. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $352.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

