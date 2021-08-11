WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.54. 9,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,029. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.