Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

PRPL stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,657.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

