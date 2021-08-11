Wedbush Weighs in on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Wedbush upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

YMAB opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. 31.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

