Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR):

8/10/2021 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

8/6/2021 – Altair Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Altair Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Altair Engineering is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -788.11 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81.

Get Altair Engineering Inc alerts:

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 439.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,193 shares of the software’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 395,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.