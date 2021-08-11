Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/22/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

7/9/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

