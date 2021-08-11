Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L’Oréal (LRLCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) recently:

8/9/2021 – L’Oréal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2021 – L’Oréal had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/2/2021 – L’Oréal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

7/15/2021 – L’Oréal had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2021 – L’Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

7/1/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2021 – L’Oréal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/16/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

6/14/2021 – L’Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

L’Oréal stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18. L’Oréal S.A. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.