Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Toro (TTC)

The Toro (NYSE: TTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – The Toro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – The Toro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro's global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. "

7/1/2021 – The Toro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Toro by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

