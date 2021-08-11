Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) recently:

8/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

8/2/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/26/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Restaurant Brands have underperformed the industry so far this year, various sales-building strategies and franchise business model are likely to aid the company going forward. The company is confident about the Tim Hortons’s long-term growth prospects and remains committed to deliver on its international growth strategy of expanding the brand worldwide. This along with focus on off-premise capabilities through reimaging, drive-thru enhancements, loyalty program and applications are likely to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Although the company has reopened most of its restaurants, the company is likely to witness dismal traffic due the social distancing protocols. This along with dismal comps at Tim Hortons remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

6/30/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

QSR stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

