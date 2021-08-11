Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):
8/10/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore."
8/4/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
7/27/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/22/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
SEA stock opened at $296.95 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $118.08 and a one year high of $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.30.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
