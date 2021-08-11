Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “tender” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50.

7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE IPL opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.21. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

