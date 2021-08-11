Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

7/31/2021 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

7/26/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.86 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23.

Get Publicis Groupe SA alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.