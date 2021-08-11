Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/10/2021 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “
- 7/31/2021 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “
- 7/26/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.86 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/6/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/2/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.
