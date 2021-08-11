Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS: RAIFY):

8/5/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/4/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/3/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/21/2021 – Raiffeisen Bank International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International AG has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

