Weibo (WB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WB opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

