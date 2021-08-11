WeOwn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,074.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, WeOwn has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $120,074.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

