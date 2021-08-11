WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.15

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $117.09, with a volume of 176681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.48.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in WESCO International by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
