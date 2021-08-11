WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.15

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $117.09, with a volume of 176681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in WESCO International by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

