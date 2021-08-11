Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.60. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 33,268 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

