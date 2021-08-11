Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.