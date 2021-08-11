Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $234,436.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WAL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 517,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,191. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $706,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

