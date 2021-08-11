Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of WDC opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

