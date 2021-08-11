Western Financial Corporation Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 341,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,563. The stock has a market cap of $273.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

