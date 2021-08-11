Western Financial Corporation Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.90. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $312.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

