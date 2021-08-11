Western Financial Corporation Increases Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation owned about 0.16% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $881,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

