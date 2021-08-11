Western Financial Corporation Invests $1.04 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,769 shares of company stock worth $34,203,480 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.02. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.63. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.25 and a 1-year high of $618.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.