Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $709.30. The company had a trading volume of 172,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

