Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Square makes up approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Square by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.82. 143,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,727. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.55, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

