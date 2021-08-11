Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 105,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

