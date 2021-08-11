Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 83,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,357. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

