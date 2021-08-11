William Blair Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$74.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$64.17 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

