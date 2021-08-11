William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

PLNT opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.